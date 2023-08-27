ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG TO INSURANCE DEPARTMENT: UNJUSTIFIED RATE REQUESTS MUST BE REJECTED

(Hartford, CT) – In a letter today to Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Andrew N. Mais, Attorney General William Tong argued that double-digit rate increases sought by Anthem, Cigna and ConnectiCare are unjustified, unsupported by evidence, and must be rejected.

The proposed average individual rate request for the plan year starting January 1, 2024 is a 12.4 percent increase, compared to 20.4 percent in plan year 2023. Increases requested range from 9.8 percent to 17.5 percent. The proposed average small group rate request is a 14.8 percent increase, compared to 14.8 percent in 2023 and ranges from 7.5 percent to 23.0 percent. While the Connecticut Insurance Department does not approve large and self-insured plans covering the majority of Connecticut residents, Attorney General Tong notes in his letter that the Department’s actions in this proceeding impact the incentive structure and negotiation dynamics broadly between insurers and healthcare providers.

“Simply put, the decisions made here will impact the cost of healthcare in Connecticut for us all,” Attorney General Tong states.

Pursuant to Connecticut law, in order for these rates to be approved, the Connecticut Insurance Department must determine that these requested rates are not “excessive, inadequate, or unfairly discriminatory.”

“The burden of proof falls on the insurers to justify their rates—to provide transparent, factually-supported actuarial analysis. In at least the case of Cigna’s 14.9 percent increase in the small group market, Anthem’s 9.8 percent increase in the individual group and 14.9 percent increase in the small group market, and ConnectiCare’s 17.5 percent increase in the individual market, the insurers have failed to meet that burden and their requests must be rejected. Should any increase or modification be granted, the burden is on these companies to immediately amend their submissions with factually-supported evidence before the Department takes any further action,” Attorney General Tong states in his letter.