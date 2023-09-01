Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Norwalk

Norwalk Drug Charges

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 1, 2023

On Thursday, August 31, 2023, at around 6:00 PM, the Norwalk Police Department’s Special Services Division apprehended Christopher Adams on charges related to narcotics.

The Special Services Investigators had initiated narcotics-related surveillance activities in the vicinity of Prospect Street following anonymous tips and complaints from local residents regarding drug-related activities. During the course of their surveillance, the investigators observed Christopher Adams engaging in the sale of narcotics right in front of 41 Prospect Street. Subsequently, the investigators took Adams into custody. Following his arrest, a search and seizure warrant was obtained for his residence located at 41 Prospect Street.

As a direct result of executing the search warrant, the Special Services Investigators successfully confiscated the following pieces of evidence:

26 grams of powdered cocaine

Cutting agents (substances used to dilute or alter drugs)

Scales (presumably used to weigh the narcotics)

Drug paraphernalia (related to drug consumption or distribution)

US currency (presumably obtained from drug transactions)

The Norwalk Police Department extends its gratitude to the members of the community who contributed information and tips regarding the illicit activities taking place in the area. This ongoing investigation continues to receive attention and efforts from law enforcement.

The individual apprehended in connection with this incident is identified as Christopher Adams, aged 56, residing at 41 Prospect Street, Norwalk, CT. The date of Adams’ arrest was August 31, 2023. He is currently facing multiple charges, including:

Two counts of possession of narcotics

Sale of narcotics

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

The designated bond amount for Christopher Adams has been set at $30,000.

https://youtu.be/VSR7cjqFxg8
Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Norwalk Westport

I-95 Crash Injures 5

Aug 25, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

NORWALK BACK-TO-SCHOOL TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT

Aug 21, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk News: Child Porn Arrest

Aug 20, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Street Fight

Sep 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Smoking Dryer

Sep 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Gomes Campaign Says Staff and Primary Candidates Threatened

Sep 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk Drug Charges

Sep 1, 2023 Stephen Krauchick