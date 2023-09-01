Norwalk Drug Charges

On Thursday, August 31, 2023, at around 6:00 PM, the Norwalk Police Department’s Special Services Division apprehended Christopher Adams on charges related to narcotics.

The Special Services Investigators had initiated narcotics-related surveillance activities in the vicinity of Prospect Street following anonymous tips and complaints from local residents regarding drug-related activities. During the course of their surveillance, the investigators observed Christopher Adams engaging in the sale of narcotics right in front of 41 Prospect Street. Subsequently, the investigators took Adams into custody. Following his arrest, a search and seizure warrant was obtained for his residence located at 41 Prospect Street.

As a direct result of executing the search warrant, the Special Services Investigators successfully confiscated the following pieces of evidence:

26 grams of powdered cocaine

Cutting agents (substances used to dilute or alter drugs)

Scales (presumably used to weigh the narcotics)

Drug paraphernalia (related to drug consumption or distribution)

US currency (presumably obtained from drug transactions)

The Norwalk Police Department extends its gratitude to the members of the community who contributed information and tips regarding the illicit activities taking place in the area. This ongoing investigation continues to receive attention and efforts from law enforcement.

The individual apprehended in connection with this incident is identified as Christopher Adams, aged 56, residing at 41 Prospect Street, Norwalk, CT. The date of Adams’ arrest was August 31, 2023. He is currently facing multiple charges, including:

Two counts of possession of narcotics

Sale of narcotics

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

The designated bond amount for Christopher Adams has been set at $30,000.

