Fairfield

Fairfield News: Shots Fired

Oct 21, 2023

On 10/19/23, officers were called to the North Benson Road and Barlow Road area due to a report of gunshots. They found a vehicle with bullet holes in a nearby driveway. Fairfield Detectives determined the incident was related to a domestic relationship. The victim’s ex-boyfriend, Christopher Naber, was linked to the shooting. Naber had a prior domestic violence incident in Hamden one month before and a protective order against him. On the same day, search warrants were obtained for Naber and his property in Hamden, Connecticut. With assistance from multiple police departments and units, Naber was arrested at 42 Fairview Avenue, Hamden. During the search, firearms, ammunition, drugs, and evidence linking Naber to the shooting were found. Naber was charged with Violation of a Protective Order, firearm, and drug offenses and held on a $1,000,000 bond. On 10/20/23, an arrest warrant was obtained for Naber on additional charges with a bond set at $250,000. The Fairfield Police Department acknowledged assistance from several other agencies in the investigation.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

