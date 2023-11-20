Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

State Police Prepare For Holiday Rush

Nov 20, 2023


Connecticut State Troopers are gearing up for the anticipated busy Thanksgiving travel week in 2023, with a focus on ensuring road safety by actively patrolling highways, addressing aggressive and unsafe driving, and preventing impaired driving. Assigned to Bradley International Airport, troopers will contribute to passenger safety, emphasizing the importance of adhering to regulations at the airport. Connecticut residents are urged to play a role in public safety by following traffic laws, while travelers are advised to check flight statuses, avoid leaving vehicles unattended, and utilize designated waiting areas. Interim Colonel Daniel Loughman emphasizes the need for drivers to report emergencies, follow traffic laws, and be patient on crowded highways during the holiday weekend. Troopers will employ traditional and non-traditional patrol cars to monitor traffic, issue tickets for reckless behavior, and remind all drivers that driving under the influence is strictly prohibited. In preparation for travel, individuals are encouraged to check traffic and weather reports, and the overarching message is to prioritize safety and responsible driving practices for a secure and enjoyable holiday season.

