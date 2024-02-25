Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

I-95 Fatality

ByStephen Krauchick

Feb 25, 2024

On February 25, 2024, around 0125 hours, Troop G responded to a motor vehicle collision on Interstate 95 south in West Haven. The collision involved a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes. A Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck collided with a southbound Nissan Altima in the left lane. After the impact, the Chevrolet Silverado entered the center lane and collided with a southbound Nissan Sentra.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado and the three occupants of the Nissan Altima suffered fatal injuries. The two occupants of the Nissan Sentra sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital by ambulance. Occupants and vehicle information are currently withheld, and notifications to next of kin are pending.

All lanes of Interstate 95 south were closed for several hours after the collision. The State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Squad assisted with the collision reconstruction. The investigation is ongoing, and any witnesses are urged to contact Trooper Falstoe #849 at 203-696-2500 or nicolas.falstoe@ct.gov. Further details will be provided in an upcoming press release.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

