State Police ID Victims In Wrong Way Crash

WEST HAVEN — The Connecticut State Police have disclosed the identities of the four individuals who lost their lives in a tragic wrong-way collision on Interstate 95 early Sunday.

According to state police, the incident occurred at approximately 1:25 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Exit 42. The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from New Haven was reportedly traveling in the wrong direction, colliding with a Nissan Altima head-on in the left lane. Subsequently, the pickup truck veered into the center lane, where it also struck a Nissan Sentra head-on.

In the aftermath, all three occupants of the Altima, identified as Husein Alili (25) of Wolcott, the driver, along with passengers Jolie Cierra Lubin (23) of Trumbull, and Samantha Pearl Birchard (22) of Norwalk, tragically lost their lives. The driver of the Chevrolet, Kyle Thomas Bulkley (26) from New Haven, also succumbed to the collision.

The occupants of the Nissan Sentra, a man and a woman from Dix Hills, N.Y., sustained serious injuries and were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The Connecticut State Police are actively investigating the incident. Witnesses to the crash are encouraged to reach out to Trooper Falstoe #849 at 203-696-2500 or nicolas.falstoe@ct.gov.