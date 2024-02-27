Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

State News

State Police ID Victims In Wrong Way Crash

ByStephen Krauchick

Feb 26, 2024

WEST HAVEN — The Connecticut State Police have disclosed the identities of the four individuals who lost their lives in a tragic wrong-way collision on Interstate 95 early Sunday.

According to state police, the incident occurred at approximately 1:25 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Exit 42. The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from New Haven was reportedly traveling in the wrong direction, colliding with a Nissan Altima head-on in the left lane. Subsequently, the pickup truck veered into the center lane, where it also struck a Nissan Sentra head-on.

In the aftermath, all three occupants of the Altima, identified as Husein Alili (25) of Wolcott, the driver, along with passengers Jolie Cierra Lubin (23) of Trumbull, and Samantha Pearl Birchard (22) of Norwalk, tragically lost their lives. The driver of the Chevrolet, Kyle Thomas Bulkley (26) from New Haven, also succumbed to the collision.

The occupants of the Nissan Sentra, a man and a woman from Dix Hills, N.Y., sustained serious injuries and were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The Connecticut State Police are actively investigating the incident. Witnesses to the crash are encouraged to reach out to Trooper Falstoe #849 at 203-696-2500 or nicolas.falstoe@ct.gov.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

State News

Charter Acquisition Rumor Spikes Altice Stock

Feb 26, 2024 Alex
State News

I-95 Fatality

Feb 25, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT: EDUCATION FUNDING WORKS BEST WHEN IT’S DIRECTED TO CLASSROOMS

Feb 17, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Shooting Leads to Ghost Gun Arrest

Feb 27, 2024 Alex
Bridgeport

Remington Site Goes To Next Phase

Feb 26, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

East Norwalk Train Station Temporarily Closed from March 11 to March 31, 2024

Feb 26, 2024 Alex
State News

Charter Acquisition Rumor Spikes Altice Stock

Feb 26, 2024 Alex