Bridgeport Police Make Breakthrough Arrest in Jewelry Store Robbery Case

ByAlex

Mar 18, 2024


On March 15, 2024, the Bridgeport Police initiated their first arrest in connection with the violent armed robbery that occurred at an East Side Jewelry store in June 2023. Adam Buster, 32, a Bridgeport resident, was apprehended by Bridgeport Regional Task Force Officers at his workplace in Shelton without any resistance. He faces charges including Robbery in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and Larceny in the First Degree for his involvement in the robbery at ABC Jewelry on June 10th, 2023, with his bond set at $750,000.

During the June 10th incident, three masked suspects armed with guns stormed into ABC Jewelry, forcing employees into a back room where they were assaulted and robbed of personal belongings. Approximately $100,000 worth of gold jewelry was stolen after the suspects smashed display cases and tore merchandise off walls before fleeing in a getaway car, later recovered and processed by detectives. The violent robbery resulted in one employee suffering a broken rib and another sustaining a head injury. The Bridgeport Police currently hold felony warrants for additional suspects, some of whom are already incarcerated on unrelated charges and will be arrested through the habeas corpus process. The arrests mark the culmination of an extensive investigation conducted by the department’s Robbery/Burglary Squad.

