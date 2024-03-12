MAYOR HOYDICK PROPOSES 2025 FISCAL YEAR BUDGET:NO INCREASE TO TAX OR MILL RATE; STRESSES IMPORTANCE OF FUNDING FOR SCHOOL DISTRICT

Mayor Laura R. Hoydick proposed the 2025 Fiscal Year operating budget for the Town of Stratford to the Town Council on Monday, March 11th. The proposed operating budget is $260,014,370, a 2.21% increase over the 2024FY adopted budget. However, through the use of other revenue sources, the administration highlighted that the budget would not increase taxes nor the 40.20 mill rate and the vehicle mill rate of 32.46 (which is capped by State Statute at this rate).

The Mayor noted, “When I took office in late 2017, there was an incredible need for tax relief for our residents. This obligation to our taxpayers continues, year after year, and my administration was able to reduce taxes for the first five years, and keep the increase last year to a minimum while addressing the Town’s financial obligations due to the economic climate we felt and continue to feel today.”

Mayor Hoydick continued, “This proposed budget not only supports our Town departments but also prioritizes the efficient delivery of services to our residents, with an emphasis on one of the greatest impacts to our community: the advancement of our schools and students.

“Much of the direction and growth of our Town depends on the success of our schools, and we must provide our students with the building blocks to forge bright futures. As a graduate and a mother of graduates of Stratford Public Schools, as a former Board of Education member and chair, and as someone who comes from a family of dedicated educators, I personally understand the imperative need to support our students, teachers, and staff. The proposed Town budget for the 2025 Fiscal Year fully funds the operating budget requested by the Stratford Board of Education and SPS Administration.”

The total proposed budget for Stratford Public Schools is $129,002,725 (slightly higher than their original request of $128,993,196). This does not include the Governor’s proposed additional Education Cost Sharing grant ($3,060,000) which will pass through the Town and be sent to the school district. Mayor Hoydick highlighted that the budget addresses the district’s financial obligation to fill the void of ESSER grant funding (used by the previous administration to fund $2,500,000 of regular staff positions) and that she is confident it will provide the necessary resources, infrastructure, and support to those who work tirelessly to improve the academic achievement and social emotional well-being of our students.

Mayor Hoydick emphasized this, stating, “This proposed budget is a commitment by the Town to moving our students, our schools, and our community forward. It has been refreshing to collaboratively work with the school administration on the condition and improvement of Stratford Public Schools. When serving as a member of the Board of Education, we worked to have a library media specialist and building based specialists in each school. I do not want to eliminate these positions and would rather work out the budgeting and funding details to allow them to remain employed by the Stratford Public Schools. We will continue to work through May as we fine tune the request for funding for our school district. I look forward to continuing to work with the school administration, Board of Education, and the Town Council to provide the necessary funding to all town departments, and I am confident that this proposed budget represents a fiscally sound path for Stratford.”

The Town Council moved both ordinances — the ordinance to adopt the annual operating budget for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2024, and ending June 30, 2025, as well as the ordinance levying the tax rate – to be referred to the Ordinance Committee for a public hearing. Budget workshops are set to begin within the coming weeks.