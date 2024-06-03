3 Arrests made related to the 2023, shooting at “In the City” Lounge

#Bridgeport CT— On June 11, 2024, Tyquwane Gilchrist voluntarily surrendered at Bridgeport Police Headquarters in response to an outstanding arrest warrant. This warrant pertained to the September 10, 2023, shooting at “In the City” Lounge, located at 196 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT. Gilchrist faces charges of Criminal Possession of a Pistol/Revolver, with a court-set bond of $200,000. This morning, he was arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court. Additionally, Gilchrist was a victim of a shooting on April 27, 2024, within the 300 block of Orchard Street.

On May 23, 2024, a warrant was served to 28-year-old Micherlens Thelemaque, also known as Mike T, for his involvement in the September 10, 2023, assault at “In the City” Lounge. Thelemaque is charged with Assault in the 3rd Degree and Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree. He was arraigned on the same day. Both Thelemaque and a 23-year-old innocent female bystander were shot during the incident at “In the City” on September 10, 2023.

On May 15, 2024, a warrant was served to 24-year-old Rajonne Blake for his involvement in the September 10, 2023, assault at “In the City” Lounge. Blake faces charges of Criminal Attempt – Assault in the 2nd Degree, with a court-set bond of $40,000. Blake was also a victim of a shooting on November 6, 2023, within the 1200 block of Park Avenue.