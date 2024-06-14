MURPHY INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO MODERNIZE JOB CORPS, IMPROVE STUDENT EXPERIENCE AND OUTCOMES

WASHINGTON–U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, and U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-R.I.) on Wednesday introduced the Job Corps for the Next Generation Act to increase access to Job Corps programming and improve student outcomes. The legislation would improve the student experience, give local campuses more flexibility to tailor programming for their students and staff, and create a new career training program that provides a direct pathway for youth disconnected from the workforce to enter careers of strategic national importance.

Job Corps is the largest free residential education and job training program for young adults ages 16-24 that helps students complete their high school education, teaches them high-value technical skills, and connects them to employment.

“Job Corps is an amazing program that helps train and connect young people across the country to good-paying jobs in fields like manufacturing and healthcare, but it’s in need of some serious updates. Last month, I had the chance to talk to Job Corps students and instructors in Hartford about how we can improve the programming and set students up for success in their future careers. This legislation would modernize Job Corps and ensure that helping students secure full-time employment is the top priority. I look forward to working to make sure it’s included in reauthorization of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act this year,” said Murphy.