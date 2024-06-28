Governor Lamont Has Covid

(HARTFORD, CT) – Julia Bergman, director of media relations and chief spokesperson for Governor Ned Lamont, today released the following statement:

“Yesterday afternoon, Governor Lamont was feeling slightly under the weather and out of an abundance of caution he decided to take an at-home COVID test, and the result came back positive. He is feeling fine other than a couple of mild symptoms. During these last couple of days, he has not been in the office, nor has he been in close physical proximity with any staff or state officials because he had been taking previously scheduled time out of the office. He has notified those he recently came into close contact with regarding his test result and he has encouraged them to take tests, as well. He’s informed his staff that they can expect him to work remotely for the time being.”