Governor Lamont Has Covid

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 27, 2024

(HARTFORD, CT) – Julia Bergman, director of media relations and chief spokesperson for Governor Ned Lamont, today released the following statement:

“Yesterday afternoon, Governor Lamont was feeling slightly under the weather and out of an abundance of caution he decided to take an at-home COVID test, and the result came back positive. He is feeling fine other than a couple of mild symptoms. During these last couple of days, he has not been in the office, nor has he been in close physical proximity with any staff or state officials because he had been taking previously scheduled time out of the office. He has notified those he recently came into close contact with regarding his test result and he has encouraged them to take tests, as well. He’s informed his staff that they can expect him to work remotely for the time being.”

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

