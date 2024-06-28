Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

State News

State Police Prepare for July 4th Weekend Enforcement

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 28, 2024

Connecticut State Troopers are preparing for increased traffic and patrols during the upcoming Independence Day holiday. With July 4th on a Thursday, celebrations could extend from Wednesday evening, July 3, through Sunday evening, July 7. This period is expected to see more trips to the beach, backyard barbecues, and fireworks displays.

State Troopers will ensure safe driving and conduct DUI roving patrols. They remind drivers to buckle up, adhere to the speed limit, put down cell phones, and focus on driving. Motorists should plan for possible traffic delays due to road construction and increased traffic.

Connecticut’s “Move Over” law requires drivers to slow down and move over for stationary vehicles when safe. Troopers urge drivers to designate a driver if consuming alcohol to prevent accidents. Suspected impaired drivers should be reported to 911.

State Police Colonel Daniel Loughman emphasized the importance of driver cooperation for road safety during the long holiday weekend. Connecticut State Troopers will use various enforcement methods, including speed enforcement units and marked and unmarked vehicles, to increase highway safety. Each Troop area will conduct roving DUI patrols throughout the state.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

State News

Governor Lamont Has Covid

Jun 27, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
State News

BLUMENTHAL DELIVERS OPENING STATEMENT AT HEARING WITH BOEING CEO DAVE CALHOUN

Jun 19, 2024 Alex
State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT ACTIVATES CONNECTICUT’S EXTREME HOT WEATHER PROTOCOL FOR THE COMING WEEK

Jun 17, 2024 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Two Crash

Jun 28, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Grease Fire!

Jun 28, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
State News

State Police Prepare for July 4th Weekend Enforcement

Jun 28, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Possible Weapon Pulled On Employee

Jun 27, 2024 Stephen Krauchick