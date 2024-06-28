State Police Prepare for July 4th Weekend Enforcement

Connecticut State Troopers are preparing for increased traffic and patrols during the upcoming Independence Day holiday. With July 4th on a Thursday, celebrations could extend from Wednesday evening, July 3, through Sunday evening, July 7. This period is expected to see more trips to the beach, backyard barbecues, and fireworks displays.

State Troopers will ensure safe driving and conduct DUI roving patrols. They remind drivers to buckle up, adhere to the speed limit, put down cell phones, and focus on driving. Motorists should plan for possible traffic delays due to road construction and increased traffic.

Connecticut’s “Move Over” law requires drivers to slow down and move over for stationary vehicles when safe. Troopers urge drivers to designate a driver if consuming alcohol to prevent accidents. Suspected impaired drivers should be reported to 911.

State Police Colonel Daniel Loughman emphasized the importance of driver cooperation for road safety during the long holiday weekend. Connecticut State Troopers will use various enforcement methods, including speed enforcement units and marked and unmarked vehicles, to increase highway safety. Each Troop area will conduct roving DUI patrols throughout the state.