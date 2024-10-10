Fall into Fun at Stratford’s 2024 Annual Great Pumpkin Festival

Saturday, October 19th from 12-4pm

Rain date October 20th

Boothe Memorial Park

STRATFORD – The Town of Stratford and the Boothe Park Commission are happy to announce the 2024

Great Pumpkin Festival. Sponsored by Comcast, the event is scheduled for Saturday, October 19th from

12pm to 4pm. In the event of inclement weather, the event will take place on Sunday, October 20th from

12pm to 4pm. The popular festival will take place on Stratford’s historic Boothe Memorial Park at 5800

Main Street.

Attendees can look forward to circus acts, face painting, a costume parade and contest, a pumpkin

carving contest, an inflatable corn maze and more. The many historic and unique buildings on the

Boothe Park property will be open to the public. A variety of civic organizations, together with the

Boothe Park Commission, will be offering fall-themed treats. Cash and Venmo are accepted methods of

payment.

“The Pumpkin Festival is a fun tradition to celebrate the wonders of the fall season, and I look forward

to seeing neighbors and new friends at the festival every year,” said Mayor Laura R. Hoydick. “Come, be

reacquainted with our history and enjoy the charm and beauty of Boothe Park. I hope to see you

there!”

Parking is available on the field adjacent to the Railway Society. Pumpkin Carving Contest registration

closes at 4pm on October 11th

.

To apply for the Pumpkin Carving Contest and for more information please visit

www.CelebrateStratford.com.

The Great Pumpkin Festival 2024 Schedule:

12:45pm Can-Do Circus Act followed by roaming juggler and stilt walker

2:00pm Pumpkin Carving Contest Winners Announced

2:30pm Costume Parade and Contest

3:30 Last Call to Purchase Tickets

