Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

Town of Fairfield’s Plan & Zoning Commission to Hold Public Hearing on Plan of Conservation and Development

ByAlex

Oct 3, 2024

Fairfield, Conn., October 3, 2024—The Town of Fairfield’s Plan & Zoning Commission (TPZ) has
scheduled a hearing on Tuesday, October 15 th  at 6:30 pm at the Fairfield Regional Fire School at 205
Richard White Way to receive public comment on the draft Plan of Conservation and Development
(POCD). 
The POCD establishes priorities for public and private investment in the community for the next ten
years. It is also used to inform the town’s regulatory framework, such as the Zoning Regulations, and
is frequently used to highlight local policy priorities for grant funding opportunities. The plan includes
input from public engagement efforts that took place during the planning process.
The Plan’s core recommendations seek to preserve our single-family residential and historic
neighborhoods, balanced with an obligation to diversify housing options at all price points. Some
recommendations include identifying opportunities for mixed use development with a particular focus
on the Fairfield Black Rock train station / Commerce Drive area, initiating planning processes for an
Open Space Conservation and Management Plan, the Master Flood Mitigation and Resilience Plan,
and a Complete Streets Manual to balance the needs of protecting natural resources while creating a
more resilient and multi-modal Fairfield. After the ultimate plan adoption, next steps will include a
comprehensive review of the zoning regulations.

Comments may be submitted via the TPZ Commission at tpzcommission@fairfieldct.org. Here is the
October 15 agenda and link to join the meeting virtually: https://fairfieldct.org/government/boards___commissions/town_plan___zoning_commission/agendas___minutes.php

You can review the Plan here: https://filecloud.town.fairfield.ct.us/ui/core/index.html?mode=public&amp;referrer=%2Furl%2FPOCD_Draft#/

By Alex

Related Post

Fairfield

Bucket Truck Injures Two

Oct 1, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Update in Two Officers Injured, Shoplifting Suspects Arrested After High-Stakes Pursuit in Fairfield

Sep 26, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield Police Officer Injured

Sep 24, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Four Charged In Illegal Street Takeover

Oct 3, 2024 Alex
Fairfield

Town of Fairfield’s Plan & Zoning Commission to Hold Public Hearing on Plan of Conservation and Development

Oct 3, 2024 Alex
State News

YANKEE GAS $209 MILLION RATE HIKE REQUEST

Oct 3, 2024 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Multiple Events At Stratford Police

Oct 3, 2024 Stephen Krauchick