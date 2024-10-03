Town of Fairfield’s Plan & Zoning Commission to Hold Public Hearing on Plan of Conservation and Development

Fairfield, Conn., October 3, 2024—The Town of Fairfield’s Plan & Zoning Commission (TPZ) has

scheduled a hearing on Tuesday, October 15 th at 6:30 pm at the Fairfield Regional Fire School at 205

Richard White Way to receive public comment on the draft Plan of Conservation and Development

(POCD).

The POCD establishes priorities for public and private investment in the community for the next ten

years. It is also used to inform the town’s regulatory framework, such as the Zoning Regulations, and

is frequently used to highlight local policy priorities for grant funding opportunities. The plan includes

input from public engagement efforts that took place during the planning process.

The Plan’s core recommendations seek to preserve our single-family residential and historic

neighborhoods, balanced with an obligation to diversify housing options at all price points. Some

recommendations include identifying opportunities for mixed use development with a particular focus

on the Fairfield Black Rock train station / Commerce Drive area, initiating planning processes for an

Open Space Conservation and Management Plan, the Master Flood Mitigation and Resilience Plan,

and a Complete Streets Manual to balance the needs of protecting natural resources while creating a

more resilient and multi-modal Fairfield. After the ultimate plan adoption, next steps will include a

comprehensive review of the zoning regulations.

Comments may be submitted via the TPZ Commission at tpzcommission@fairfieldct.org. Here is the

October 15 agenda and link to join the meeting virtually: https://fairfieldct.org/government/boards___commissions/town_plan___zoning_commission/agendas___minutes.php

You can review the Plan here: https://filecloud.town.fairfield.ct.us/ui/core/index.html?mode=public&referrer=%2Furl%2FPOCD_Draft#/