Report of a tractor trailer truck that struck another at the I-95 Northbound Exit 22 Rest area. The current unconfirmed radio report is that the truck struck another, and there is a lot of fuel spilled on the ground, possibly from a struck fuel pump. It was initially reported as a rollover but first responders on scene report there is no rollover.

UPDATE: The struck fuel pump has been confirmed by a reporting first responder, and fuel is leaking into the storm drain.