Former Governor Jodi Rell Dead At 78

M. Jodi Rell served as the 87th governor of Connecticut, holding office from 2004 to 2011. Jodi Rell was one of the most popular governors in the nation during her time in office, consistently receiving approval ratings over 70%. Her moderate, steady leadership style resonated with Connecticut voters across the political spectrum. Rell was Connecticut's second female governor but the first to be elected to the position (Ella Grasso was the first but did not succeed another governor). She chose not to seek re-election in 2010. Jodi Rell was born on June 6, 1946, in Brookfield, Connecticut. Before entering politics, she worked as an executive assistant and had an interest in public service and helping her community.

