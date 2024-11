11/27/2024 – 11/29/2024

These are reflective of the time period starting at 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, to 8:00 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2024:

Calls for service: 2,609 Total Traffic Stops: 509

Traffic Services (Where CSP provided traffic-related services such as debris removal, assisting with disabled or hazardous motor vehicles, etc.): 177

DUI: 14 Motor vehicle crashes: 244 with injuries: 16 with serious injuries: 1 with fatal injuries: 0