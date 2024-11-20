Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Valley

Waterbury Man Arrested in Connection to Ansonia Shots Fired Incident

ByAlex

Nov 19, 2024

On November 12, 2024, Edward Rumley, age 32, of Waterbury was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for his involvement in the August 31, 2024 shots fired investigation in Ansonia. Rumley was charged with Criminal Attempt at Assault First Degree, Reckless Endangerment First Degree, Unlawful Discharge, Criminal Possession of Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit. Rumley was held on a $250,000.00 bond, he was arraigned in court on November 13, 2024 and turned over to the custody of the Department of Corrections. Rumley’s next court appearance is November 21, 2024. At least one more arrest will be made in this case, the suspect is currently in custody with the Department of Corrections on unrelated charges and will be arrested on a later date. All arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, an arrest is not proof of or an admission of guilt.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885 or anonymous tips can be left at Tip411 at the link below.

https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553

By Alex

