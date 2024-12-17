DoingItLocal

On December 14, 2024, Officer Fischetti conducted a proactive walkthrough of the Charles F. Greene housing complex and observed several males loitering near Building 5. Officer Fischetti and Officer Lewin engaged with the group to ensure they were neither trespassing nor involved in the sale of narcotics. During this interaction, the males complained about another individual, Gregory Thompson, a 21-year-old who does not reside in the complex. While speaking with Thompson, he attempted to retrieve his wallet, at which point Officer Fischetti noticed a baggie of narcotics. Officer Fischetti attempted to secure Thompson’s arm, but Thompson fled, leading to a brief foot pursuit. Officers successfully detained Thompson and placed him under arrest. Upon searching Thompson, Officer Fischetti discovered 18.7 grams of crack/cocaine, which tested positive for fentanyl, $94.00 in mixed denomination cash, two cellphones, and a spring-loaded pocket-style knife.

Thompson was charged with criminal trespass, interfering with an officer, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and carrying a dangerous weapon. His bond was set at $25,000.00.