DoingItLocal

On December 12, 2024, officers spotted a black BMW driving recklessly throughout various city streets at different times. The vehicle was observed in the North End, the East Side, and later back in the North End. Despite numerous attempts to conduct motor vehicle stops, these efforts were unsuccessful. Subsequently, dispatch reported that a vehicle had struck several cars on Main Street and Fairview Avenue, and a male suspect was fleeing the scene. Shortly thereafter, the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jose Guillermo Rosado of Waterbury, was spotted on Westfield Avenue and taken into custody by Officer Sorie Kamara.

An inventory search of the suspect’s vehicle revealed significant evidence. Officers found 1,325 wax folds containing a white powder substance, which tested positive for fentanyl. Additionally, 54 grams of a white rock-like substance tested positive for crack cocaine. The search also uncovered 10.5 grams of loose fentanyl rocks. The total estimated street value of the narcotics was approximately $18,000. Officers also found $258 in cash, along with a scale and sandwich bags, indicating intent to distribute.

The suspect now faces multiple charges, including engaging police in pursuit, evading responsibility, failure to obey a stop sign, reckless driving, having unreadable license plates, interfering with an officer, possession with intent to sell narcotics, and operating a drug factory.

The bond for Jose Guillermo Rosado has been set at $150,000.