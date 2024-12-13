DoingItLocal

At approximately 2:35 PM on Thursday, December 12, 2024, the Stratford Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a fire at a residence on Canaan Road. A full structure fire assignment, including all on-duty fire apparatus under Assistant Chief Timothy Brennan’s command, responded to the scene. A total of 22 firefighters, supported by additional staff officers, worked to manage the incident.

Upon arrival, the first responding crews entered the residence and located the fire’s source. Firefighters acted swiftly to contain the flames to the area of origin, minimizing damage to other parts of the home. Rescue teams conducted a thorough search of all floors and confirmed that all occupants had self-evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Mutual aid station coverage was provided by the Bridgeport and Milford Fire Departments, while Stratford EMS supported on-site due to cold weather conditions. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Stratford Fire Marshal’s Office. The Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents with housing needs.

The Stratford Fire Department reminds residents to ensure their homes are equipped with working smoke detectors, regularly practice escape plans, and call 911 immediately upon noticing smoke or fire.