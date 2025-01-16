DoingItLocal

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Issue Public Safety Alert on Vehicle Break-Ins

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 15, 2025

Bridgeport, CT – The Bridgeport Police Department has issued a public service announcement following a surge in vehicle break-ins across the city. Lt. Stacey Lyons of the Bridgeport Police Department shared valuable tips to help residents safeguard their vehicles and belongings:

  1. Park in Well-Lit Areas: Criminals are less likely to target vehicles parked under streetlights or in brightly lit areas.
  2. Activate Vehicle Alarms: If your car has an alarm, ensure it is activated whenever you park.
  3. Choose Locations with Cameras: Parking near surveillance cameras can deter potential thieves.
  4. Keep Valuables Out of Sight: Do not leave items like laptops, cell phones, or GPS devices visible in your vehicle. Bring these items inside your home to avoid temptation.
  5. Use Indoor Parking When Possible: Whenever feasible, park your vehicle inside a garage or secure location.

If your vehicle has been broken into, you are urged to report the incident to the Bridgeport Police Department dispatch at (203) 576-7671. For general inquiries or further safety advice, contact the department at (203) 581-5100.

Lt. Lyons emphasized the department’s commitment to addressing these crimes:

“The Bridgeport Police Department is doing everything we can to keep your property safe. If you have video footage or information regarding these incidents, please share it with us. Your cooperation is vital to our efforts.”

The department reminds residents that any video evidence or additional details about these crimes can significantly aid in their investigations.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

