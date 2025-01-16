DoingItLocal

Bridgeport, CT – The Bridgeport Police Department has issued a public service announcement following a surge in vehicle break-ins across the city. Lt. Stacey Lyons of the Bridgeport Police Department shared valuable tips to help residents safeguard their vehicles and belongings:

Park in Well-Lit Areas: Criminals are less likely to target vehicles parked under streetlights or in brightly lit areas. Activate Vehicle Alarms: If your car has an alarm, ensure it is activated whenever you park. Choose Locations with Cameras: Parking near surveillance cameras can deter potential thieves. Keep Valuables Out of Sight: Do not leave items like laptops, cell phones, or GPS devices visible in your vehicle. Bring these items inside your home to avoid temptation. Use Indoor Parking When Possible: Whenever feasible, park your vehicle inside a garage or secure location.

If your vehicle has been broken into, you are urged to report the incident to the Bridgeport Police Department dispatch at (203) 576-7671. For general inquiries or further safety advice, contact the department at (203) 581-5100.

Lt. Lyons emphasized the department’s commitment to addressing these crimes:

“The Bridgeport Police Department is doing everything we can to keep your property safe. If you have video footage or information regarding these incidents, please share it with us. Your cooperation is vital to our efforts.”

The department reminds residents that any video evidence or additional details about these crimes can significantly aid in their investigations.