DoingItLocal

Recognizing the pressing challenges within the Special Education (SPED) department, Bridgeport Public Schools has taken proactive steps by launching a Special Education Task Force. This initiative underscores the district’s deep understanding of existing issues and its commitment to ensuring all students receive the high-quality support and education they deserve.

The task force was formed to make an in-depth assessment of current practices, identify areas for meaningful improvement, and implement innovative solutions. By prioritizing this initiative, the district is reaffirming its dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive educational environment where every student can thrive.

“We fully acknowledge the concerns surrounding our Special Education services and are taking decisive action,” said Dr. Royce Avery, Interim Superintendent. “As a father of a daughter who is deaf, I understand firsthand the importance of ensuring every child has access to the support they need. This issue is deeply personal to me, and I am fully committed to prioritizing and strengthening our Special Education program to better serve our students and families.”

Key Focus Areas and Goals:

Strengthening Public Education: Fostering collaboration among educators, administrators, and community members to better serve students with disabilities and bilingual learners.

Data-Driven Improvement: Utilizing findings from previous evaluations to enhance assessment methods and special education services.

Tailored Solutions: Advancing plans for an in-district specialized facility to reduce reliance on out-of-district placements and providing personalized support.

Capacity Building: Expanding professional development for educators and parents to improve understanding of student needs while applying special education strategies.

Community Engagement: Building trust and encouraging involvement through transparent communication, parent engagement, and advocacy initiatives.

Next Steps:

The task force will meet regularly—initially with increased frequency—to quickly address challenges and create a comprehensive action plan. Community feedback will be integral, with ongoing updates and forums planned to ensure transparency and inclusive participation.

“This initiative reflects our promise to take meaningful, collaborative action,” said Dr. Royce Avery, Interim Superintendent. “By working together, we can create impactful solutions that support our students and families.”