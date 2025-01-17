DoingItLocal

Bridgeport, CT – Bridgeport has been selected as one of 7 cities to participate in Trust for Public Land’s 10-Minute Walk® Park Equity Accelerator, a national initiative committed to increasing access to high-quality parks in communities across the U.S.

As part of the Accelerator, Bridgeport and New Haven will work closely with Trust for Public Land (TPL) to work towards ensuring every resident has access to a park or green space within a 10-minute walk from home. This partnership reflects Bridgeport’s and New Haven’s commitments to creating equitable and accessible green spaces that enhance quality of life for all.

“As the Park City, we are excited to participate in this opportunity with Trust for Public Land,” stated Mayor Ganim. “Trust for Public Land and the City of Bridgeport have a long-standing relationship advancing new park development within the city and implementing the waterfront pathway. We look forward to continuing this partnership and participating in the Park Equity Accelerator.”

Since its launch in 2017, thanks to support from The JPB Foundation, TPL’s 10-Minute Walk® program has partnered with more than 300 mayors and city leaders across 50 states and Washington, D.C., helping cities to address critical issues such as public health, climate resilience, environmental sustainability, and economic development through parks. The Accelerator specifically provides tailored support to help cities close the park equity gap through changes to policies and practices that will improve access to quality green spaces, especially in underserved neighborhoods.

Through the Park Equity Accelerator, Bridgeport will receive customized technical support to create a standardized framework for assessing the quality, amenities, and equity of the City’s parks, guiding priority improvements and future developments. New Haven will receive support to identify and develop tailored policies and practices to improve the Parks and Recreation Department’s ability to invest in park maintenance, engagement, and improvements. These efforts will also enhance funding processes by evaluating current park conditions, promoting inclusivity for diverse user groups, and addressing climate challenges such as air quality, stormwater management, and extreme heat. This initiative aims to meet Bridgeport and New Haven’s unique challenges as coastal cities, including chronic flooding and the urgent need for resiliency improvements. Other cities selected for this year’s Accelerator include Birmingham, AL; Tacoma, WA; and Chicago, IL, which will join Bridgeport and New Haven in the mission to drive park equity forward nationwide.

“Our park systems are at the heart of our Connecticut cities, but we know there is more work to be done to ensure everyone has access to safe and welcoming green spaces,” said Walker Holmes, Mid-Atlantic VP And Connecticut State Director. “The support and expertise provided by the Accelerator will allow us to address specific needs, improve access to parks, and bring lasting benefits to Bridgeport and New Haven residents.”

The Park Equity Accelerator also amplifies lessons learned for cities nationwide.

“Park equity challenges can be quite similar across communities,” said Bianca Clarke, Parks Initiative Lead and Senior Director of the 10-Minute Walk® Program. “Our goal is to share solutions and insights from pioneering cities like Bridgeport and New Haven to help other communities across the U.S. break down barriers to park access. This collaborative approach can create a ripple effect, supporting more cities in achieving equitable, high-quality parks for all.”

About Trust for Public Land

Trust for Public Land (TPL) is a national nonprofit that works to connect everyone to the benefits and joys of the outdoors. As a leader in equitable access to the outdoors, TPL works with communities to create parks and protect public land where they are needed most. Since 1972, TPL has protected more than 4 million acres of public land, created more than 5,420 parks, trails, schoolyards, and iconic outdoor places, and raised $110 billion in public funding for parks and public lands, and connected nearly 9.7 million people to the outdoors. To learn more, visit tpl.org