DoingItLocal

Westport Police responded to the Exxon gas station at 485 Post Road East on January 20, 2025, at approximately 3:44 PM for a stolen vehicle report. The complainant was pumping gas on the passenger side of their black 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLS when a young Black male entered the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The suspect exited a car on Post Road East near the gas station before entering the victim’s vehicle without their knowledge. When the complainant tried to intervene by opening the driver’s door, the suspect drove off, causing the complainant to fall to the ground and sustain minor injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in the stolen vehicle along with a second vehicle, both heading north on Compo Road North. The complainant declined medical treatment for their injuries. Westport Police are actively investigating the incident and are attempting to locate the stolen vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westport Police Department at (203) 341-6000.