DoingItLocal

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Bridgeport Teen Arrested for depositing Fraudulent Checks Totaling Over $5,600 in Westport

ByAlex

Jan 18, 2025

On October 20, 2024, Westport Police began investigating a complaint about fraudulent checks totaling more than $5,600 being deposited from a business account. Using search warrants and ATM surveillance, Marvin Morales-Pablo, 19, of Bridgeport, CT, was identified as a suspect. An arrest warrant was issued, and Mr. Morales-Pablo was apprehended at his residence on January 8, 2025. He was transported to the Westport Police Department, charged with Larceny 3rd and Identity Theft 3rd, and held on a $100,000 court-set bond. Unable to post bond, he was transferred to Stamford Superior Court for arraignment on January 9, 2025.

By Alex

Related Post

Westport

Westport Firefighters Extricate Occupant After Crash on I-95

Jan 12, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport News: Deer Rescue From Ice

Jan 9, 2025 Alex
Westport

Westport Firefighters Contain Vehicle Fire Extending to Garage

Jan 5, 2025 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Westport

Bridgeport Teen Arrested for depositing Fraudulent Checks Totaling Over $5,600 in Westport

Jan 18, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport’s Cold Weather Protocol

Jan 18, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport Public Schools Join Connecticut’s Largest Cities in Call for Increased State Education Funding 

Jan 17, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

Untimely Death

Jan 17, 2025 Stephen Krauchick