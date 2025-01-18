DoingItLocal

On October 20, 2024, Westport Police began investigating a complaint about fraudulent checks totaling more than $5,600 being deposited from a business account. Using search warrants and ATM surveillance, Marvin Morales-Pablo, 19, of Bridgeport, CT, was identified as a suspect. An arrest warrant was issued, and Mr. Morales-Pablo was apprehended at his residence on January 8, 2025. He was transported to the Westport Police Department, charged with Larceny 3rd and Identity Theft 3rd, and held on a $100,000 court-set bond. Unable to post bond, he was transferred to Stamford Superior Court for arraignment on January 9, 2025.

Post navigation