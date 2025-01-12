DoingItLocal

Westport

Westport Firefighters Extricate Occupant After Crash on I-95

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 12, 2025

Early this morning, Westport firefighters responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on I-95 near Exit 18. Upon receiving the call, dispatch informed responding units that police on the scene reported one occupant still trapped inside the vehicle.

The initial dispatch included Engine 5, Engine 4, Rescue 3, and the Shift Commander. Upon arrival, Engine 5 reported a single vehicle had veered off the roadway, sustaining significant damage. Firefighters confirmed one individual was trapped inside the wreckage.

Crews quickly stabilized the vehicle and utilized battery-operated rescue tools to remove the roof, allowing for the rapid extrication of the occupant in less than 10 minutes. Westport EMS provided immediate medical care on-site before transporting the patient to the hospital.

As a safety measure, firefighters deployed a protective hose line during the operation. Meanwhile, Connecticut State Police (CSP) and Westport Police Department (WPD) remained on the scene to investigate the crash and manage traffic control.

The last fire department unit cleared the scene at 5:13 a.m. No additional details about the occupant’s condition were available at the time of this report.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

