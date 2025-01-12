DoingItLocal

Early this morning, Westport firefighters responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on I-95 near Exit 18. Upon receiving the call, dispatch informed responding units that police on the scene reported one occupant still trapped inside the vehicle.

The initial dispatch included Engine 5, Engine 4, Rescue 3, and the Shift Commander. Upon arrival, Engine 5 reported a single vehicle had veered off the roadway, sustaining significant damage. Firefighters confirmed one individual was trapped inside the wreckage.

Crews quickly stabilized the vehicle and utilized battery-operated rescue tools to remove the roof, allowing for the rapid extrication of the occupant in less than 10 minutes. Westport EMS provided immediate medical care on-site before transporting the patient to the hospital.

As a safety measure, firefighters deployed a protective hose line during the operation. Meanwhile, Connecticut State Police (CSP) and Westport Police Department (WPD) remained on the scene to investigate the crash and manage traffic control.

The last fire department unit cleared the scene at 5:13 a.m. No additional details about the occupant’s condition were available at the time of this report.