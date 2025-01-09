DoingItLocal

At 6:49am Fairfield County Regional Dispatch center received a call for a deer that was trapped in the ice. The Westport Fire Department responded with an Engine, Rescue, Shift Commander, and Safety Officer. Responding companies found a deer stuck in the ice of the Saugatuck River near the Post Road.

Members from the Rescue Company utilized cold water rescue suits and equipment to enter the river and successfully remove the deer. The deer was able to walk away into a wooded area.

