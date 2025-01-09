DoingItLocal

Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Westport News: Deer Rescue From Ice

ByAlex

Jan 9, 2025

At 6:49am Fairfield County Regional Dispatch center received a call for a deer that was trapped in the ice. The Westport Fire Department responded with an Engine, Rescue, Shift Commander, and Safety Officer. Responding companies found a deer stuck in the ice of the Saugatuck River near the Post Road.
Members from the Rescue Company utilized cold water rescue suits and equipment to enter the river and successfully remove the deer. The deer was able to walk away into a wooded area.

By Alex

Related Post

Westport

Westport Firefighters Contain Vehicle Fire Extending to Garage

Jan 5, 2025 Alex
Westport

Westport News: Highway Crash

Jan 2, 2025 Alex
Westport

Basement Fire

Dec 25, 2024 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Woman Stabbed

Jan 9, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Homicide #2

Jan 9, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport News: Deer Rescue From Ice

Jan 9, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Oil Spill

Jan 9, 2025 Alex