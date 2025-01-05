DoingItLocal

Westport Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a vehicle fire at a residence on Sturges Hwy. The initial dispatch was for two Engines. Dispatch upgraded the assignment to a structure fire response advising the fire was extending to the house. Two additional Engines, one Truck company, and the Shift Commander responded.

E6 arrived and reported a vehicle fire with extension to the garage and declared a working fire. The crew from E6 stretched a hose line for extinguishment and began fire attack, minimizing fire spread. The crews from Truck 1 and Engine 2 checked the interior for fire extension, which was limited to the garage exterior. Remaining crews provided overhaul, utility control, and water supply.

There were no reported injuries, and the incident is being investigated by the Westport Fire Marshal’s office. Norwalk and Wilton fire departments provided mutual aid station coverage. The Fairfield fire department responded to the scene as RIT.

Westport firefighters were assisted on scene by WPD and WEMS. The last unit cleared at 10:01 PM.