DoingItLocal

The Stratford Library has announced that its “Books Over Coffee” program will continue for live, in-person meetings in the Lovell Room through June 2025. The monthly book discussion program, hosted by Stratford Library staffer Linda LiDestri, has been a popular staple at the library for over 40 years. It is free andopen to the public.

The library continues to offer the latest in current titles and topics and on Wednesday, January 29 Erin Morgenstern’s enchanting new novel, The Night Circus, will kick-off the winter/spring series. Two star- crossed magicians engage in a deadly game of cunning in this spellbinding novel that captured the world’s imagination. Part love story, part fable The Night Circus defies both genres and expectations.

Other titles for “Books Over Coffee” 2025 include: “Black History Month” selection Master Slave Husband Wife by Ilyon Woo (February 26), The Women by Kristin Hannah (March 26, “Women’s History Month” topic), By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult (April 23, in celebration of William Shakespeare’s birthday),

James by Percival Everett (May 28) and Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin (June 25, “Gay Pride Month” selection).

“Books Over Coffee” begins at 12 noon in the Library’s Lovell Room. Copies of all books are currently available for loan at the library’s Circulation Desk. The titles are also available for loan on Kindle and Nook eReaders.

For further information, call 203.385.4162 or visit the Stratford Library at 2203 Main Street in Stratford, Connecticut. Timely information is also available on the library’s website at:

www.stratfordlibrary.org.