DoingItLocal

SAINT IN CONCERT AT STRATFORD LIBRARY

Stratford Singer/Musician to Perform on January 26

The Stratford Library will present Stratford singer Thierry Coriolan-Beauregard (aka Saint) in a special concert, “A Cry for Peace & A Shout for Love”, on Sunday, January 26, at 2 pm. The concert is free and open to the public.Saint is a singer/songwriter/composer formerly from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. His family roots spread across several states in the United States and the island of Haiti. He first brought his Alternative-Soul Music to New York City, where he resided for a few years. On the New York City stages, he inspired many with his unique style of music. Since then, he has written and recorded several inspirational songs. Through his music, Saint’s dream is to make a positive impact on all people groups by sharing songs that bring hope and love around the world. His website is: www.saintmusician.com.Saint, live and in concert, will begin at 2 pm on January 26 in the Stratford Library Lovell Room, 2203 Main Street in Stratford.For further information, visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org or call the Library at 203.385-4162.

Stratford Library “Sunday Afternoon Talks”

“Floating Palaces of the North Atlantic” Is Topic on February 2

The Stratford Library will continue “Sunday Afternoon Talks”, its series of informative and entertaining talks featuring prominent local guest speakers, on Sunday, February 2, at 2 pm. Guest speaker Rick Abramson will return to the Library to discuss “The Floating Palaces of the North Atlantic”. The talk is free and open to the public.

Guest speaker Rick Abramson will discuss the golden era of trans-Atlantic ocean travel and the famous liners. The program covers the evolution and history of the great liners beginning in the early 1800s, the decline of ocean travel, and to the present with the resurgence of ocean travel. It will cover the halcyon years of these great ships, their contributions in both WWI and WWII, and the tragic times that were part of their history. Rick will also display some ocean liner models.

The “Sunday Afternoon Talks” series, hosted by Charles Lautier of Stratford, is held from 2–3:30 pm in the Stratford Library Lovell Room, 2203 Main Street in Stratford.

For further information, visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org or call the Library at 203.385-4162.