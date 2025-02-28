Another State Official Targeted In Bomb Threat

State News

State Senator Stephen Harding issued a statement late Tuesday night after law enforcement responded to a bomb threat at his residence.

“Thank you to our state and local police for their work in responding to this threat. We are safe, and we are grateful to law enforcement for their professionalism and dedication,” Harding said.

He expressed appreciation for the Brookfield Police, State Police, and Capitol Police, commending their swift action and reassurance during a difficult time.

Harding called the incident a “distraction” and emphasized his continued commitment to key issues affecting Connecticut families.

“All families in Connecticut deserve to feel safe. My CT Senate Republican Caucus and I will never stop focusing on the issues that matter to Connecticut’s working families—affordability, safety, accountability, and transparency,” he stated.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, who was also targeted in a bomb threat last week, condemned the incident and expressed support for Harding.

“Sen. Harding is a longtime friend and colleague, and he is a very good man. I am grateful that he and his family are safe. I thank law enforcement for their professionalism in responding to and investigating this threat,” Tong said. “Violence and threats of violence are unacceptable. And it is never, ever acceptable to threaten someone’s family. There is no place for this in Connecticut, and it has to stop.”

Authorities have not yet released further details about the threat or any ongoing investigations.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

