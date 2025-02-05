Westport Police to Hold “Super Bowl” Food Drive to Benefit Homes with Hope’s Gillespie Center & Westport Human Services

The Westport Police Department, Stop & Shop Store, and Westport Sunrise Rotary will be hosting a Food Drive. All donations will directly support Homes with Hope and Westport Human Services’ Food Pantries. Westport Human Services collaborates with Homes with Hope and the Westport Woman’s Club to offer support for residents dealing with food insecurity. The Gillespie Center provides food services to its resident clients, those at risk of homelessness, and those in need in the community.

Westport-based Homes with Hope is a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing and ending homelessness in Fairfield County. The agency provides emergency shelter for men and women, supportive housing for individuals and families, a community kitchen and food pantry, youth development, and mentoring programs as tools to achieve and maintain an independent life.

Westport police officers and volunteers will accept non-perishable food items, as well as cash donations, in front of the Stop & Shop store located at 1790 Post Road East, Westport, CT, on Saturday, February 8, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

We ask for your support and generosity to help make this food drive a success.

Suggested Non-Perishable Food Donations:

Breakfast Bars, Baking Items, BBQ Sauce, Macaroni & Cheese (just add water)

Canned Vegetables, Canned Fruit, Coffee, Canned Meats, Canned Soup & Stew

Cup of Noodles Soup & Ramen Noodles, Cereal, Gluten-Free Foods (pasta, soups, cereals)

Granola & Protein Bars, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Hamburger or Tuna Helper

Hearty Soups, Instant Mashed Potatoes, Ketchup, Mayonnaise, Mustard

Oatmeal, Oil, Pancake Mix (just add water) & Syrup, Pasta & Sauce

Peanut Butter & Jelly, Rice, Spices, Salad Dressing, Shelf-Stable Milk (oat, almond, cow)

Miscellaneous Snacks

🚫 No Glass Jars Please!

Suggested Personal Care/Household Donations:

Body Wash, Clorox Wipes, Deodorant, Dish Soap, Laundry Detergent

Toilet Paper, Paper Towels, Razors, Shampoo, Toothpaste

If you would like to volunteer or have a large pick-up, please contact Anna Rycenga at 203.763.9656.

For more information about Homes with Hope or Westport Human Services, please visit:

🌐 www.hwhct.org or Westport Human Services

Homes with Hope maintains an IRS 501(c)(3) status, and all contributions are tax-deductible.

We thank you in advance for your support, and we appreciate all of our generous donors, Stop & Shop, and look forward to seeing you at the event!