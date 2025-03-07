Carjacking Arrest: Suspect Nabbed Months After Violent Incident in Norwalk

Norwalk police have arrested 27-year-old Michael Maldonado in connection with a violent carjacking that took place on Burwell Street last November. Maldonado, who was masked during the attack, smashed a car window while two people were inside, driving off with one passenger still in the backseat before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing. After an extensive investigation, police identified Maldonado—who was known to one of the victims—and secured an arrest warrant. He was taken into custody on March 6, 2025, and faces multiple charges, including robbery by carjacking, unlawful restraint, and violation of a protective order. His bond was set at $100,000, with a court appearance scheduled for March 7.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111 or submit anonymous tips online at www.norwalkpd.com. Anonymous text tips can also be sent by texting “NORWALKPD” followed by the message to TIP411 (847411).