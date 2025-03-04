Solicitor Permit Suspension

Effective today, the City of Norwalk has suspended the solicitor permit issued to Limitless Management LLC dba Frontier Communication for 120 days.

The suspension follows multiple arrests of unlicensed solicitors, reports of solicitation after dark, and aggressive solicitation practices targeting Norwalk residents. Some of these incidents occurred on properties displaying “No Soliciting” signs.

In Norwalk, solicitation is only allowed by companies with a valid permit and licensed employees who carry clear identification. Additionally, solicitation is strictly prohibited after dusk and on properties where “No Trespass” or “No Soliciting” notices are posted.

Residents who wish to file a complaint can call 203-854-3000 or use the city’s tip line.