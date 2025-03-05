Fairfield Warde DECA Shines at State Competition, Sending Finalists to International Conference

Fairfield, CT – Fairfield Warde High School’s DECA chapter continues to make history, competing against over 1,200 students at the Connecticut State DECA Competition and achieving outstanding results. In just its third year, Warde DECA has more than doubled in size, growing to an impressive 78 members. This year, 25 students placed in the top five of their categories, a testament to their dedication, talent, and hard work.

A special congratulations to our qualifying finalists, who have earned a coveted spot at the DECA International Career & Development Conference (ICDC) in Orlando, Florida, from April 25-30. There, they will compete on a global stage against more than 21,000 students from around the world, showcasing their business and leadership skills while representing Warde DECA with pride.

This success would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our parents, volunteers, and the entire Warde community. Their encouragement and commitment continue to strengthen our program and help our students reach new heights.

For more information about Warde DECA and how to support our students on their journey to ICDC, follow them on Instagram: warde_deca or please contact jsauro@fairfieldschool.org

About DECA

DECA is an international organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. The program provides students with real-world business experience through competitive events, networking, and leadership development opportunities.

Congratulations to our Finalists!