Fairfield Warde DECA Shines at State Competition, Sending Finalists to International Conference

Mar 5, 2025

Fairfield, CT – Fairfield Warde High School’s DECA chapter continues to make history, competing against over 1,200 students at the Connecticut State DECA Competition and achieving outstanding results. In just its third year, Warde DECA has more than doubled in size, growing to an impressive 78 members. This year, 25 students placed in the top five of their categories, a testament to their dedication, talent, and hard work.

A special congratulations to our qualifying finalists, who have earned a coveted spot at the DECA International Career & Development Conference (ICDC) in Orlando, Florida, from April 25-30. There, they will compete on a global stage against more than 21,000 students from around the world, showcasing their business and leadership skills while representing Warde DECA with pride.

This success would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our parents, volunteers, and the entire Warde community. Their encouragement and commitment continue to strengthen our program and help our students reach new heights.

For more information about Warde DECA and how to support our students on their journey to ICDC, follow them on Instagram: warde_deca or please contact jsauro@fairfieldschool.org

About DECA

DECA is an international organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. The program provides students with real-world business experience through competitive events, networking, and leadership development opportunities.

Congratulations to our Finalists!

1st PlaceEmilie Jeanty / Aura KurelBusiness Solutions Project
1st PlaceReina DiacoCareer Development Project
1st PlaceFiona McDonaldQuick Serve Restaurant Management Series
1st PlaceSiri Anagani / Mark CassaFinancial Services Team Decision Making
1st PlaceDaphne D’Elia / Rebecca MorrisSports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making
2nd PacePranav QuarveBusiness Finance Series
2nd PlaceCharlotte JoergensenAccounting Applications Series
2nd PlaceMadelyn PressCommunity Giving Project
3rd PlaceKatie McWhinnieSports and Entertainment Marketing Operations Research
4th PlaceLabiba HaquePrinciples of Finance
4th PlaceSidhant RaoCommunity Giving Project
4th PlaceEdward Firgeleski / Rebecca King / Lauren LugoSales ProjectPMSP
5th PlaceNikolas Motsenigos / Sergio TortoraBuying and Merchandising Operations Research
5th PlaceElla KilgannonCommunity Awareness Project
5th PlaceOlivia Churchill / Katelyn Dalto / Maddie WalshCommunity Giving Project
5th PlaceBlaithin LeechPrinciples of Finance
5th PlaceHaya ElkadyPrinciples of Entrepreneurship

