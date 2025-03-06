Women Lead the Way in Habitat CFC’s Weekend Build: Celebrating International Women’s Day

BRIDGEPORT, CT – Join Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County (Habitat CFC) Women Build volunteers on International Women’s Day as they assist construction staff on a build site in Fairfield. Volunteers with varying skill levels and backgrounds will join in support of Habitat’s mission and in celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day.

The volunteer construction activity will take place at 240-246 Greenfield Street, Fairfield, CT, with parking available in the adjacent parking lot, on March 8, 2025, from 9:30 am – 2:30 pm. Most construction efforts will take place in the morning, before the noon lunch break. Sponsored by ASML, the volunteer group will include volunteers from various corporate neighbors and committed community members (both men and women).

Carolyn Vermont, CEO of Habitat CFC, stated, “Women Build is a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish when we come together with purpose and determination. International Women’s Day is a time to celebrate exactly that—the strength, skill, and leadership of women who are making a great impact in our Coastal Fairfield County community. Whether picking up a hammer for the first time or bringing years of experience, every volunteer plays a role in our mission to address the affordable housing crisis while also building a brighter future for families in need.”

Women Build is Habitat CFC’s program to engage and empower women in Habitat CFC’s work. No experience is needed—Site Supervisors provide relevant construction training onsite. Volunteers must be ages 18+ to participate in a Women Build volunteer day. Learn more at habitatcfc.org/women-build.