New York Times Editors’ Choice Author Reverend Lynn Casteel Harper to Speak at Quick Center, March 17

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (March 4, 2025) — Fairfield University’s College of Arts and Sciences Master of Fine Arts program will host a lecture by Reverend Lynn Casteel Harper, essayist, minister, and chaplain, on Monday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Quick Center for the Arts. The event is free and open to the public.

Harper’s On Vanishing: Mortality, Dementia, and What it Means to Disappear is a New York Times Book Editors’ Choice selection that weaves together intimate reflections on her own family’s history with dementia. She also draws on her work as a pastor and nursing home chaplain, as well as scientific, medical, and historical perspectives on the disease. During the event, she will converse with National Book Award-winning author and Fairfield Professor Phil Klay.

In addition to being a New York Times Editors’ Choice, On Vanishing was a Chautauqua Literary and Scientific Circle selection for 2021 and was featured on the Gold Foundation’s 2021 Reading List for Compassionate Clinicians. Harper’s works have appeared in Kenyon Review Online, Salon, The Paris Review, North American Review, The Christian Science Monitor, NPR’s Think, The Sun Magazine, and more. She is a recipient of the Barbara Deming Memorial Fund grant and was awarded the 2017 Orison Anthology Award in Nonfiction.

This evening at Fairfield with Reverend Lynn Casteel Harper is part of the Inspired Writers Series, which serves as a companion to the MFA in Creative Writing program, offering engaging discussions with top authors. Designed to inform, inspire, and entertain, the series provides invaluable insight for writers while welcoming all participants into thought-provoking literary conversations.

Register to attend the March 17 event with Reverend Lynn Casteel Harper at quickcenter.com. This event is free and open to the public.