“Fashions of the Gilded Age” at Stratford Library Lifestyles of the Wealthy Is Topic on March 9

The Stratford Library will present “Fashions of the Gilded Age,” an entertaining talk focusing on the 1870s thru 90s “bustle periods” and the lifestyles of the wealthy in their Newport mansions and beyond, on Sunday, March 9 at 2 pm. Historian Karen Antonowicz will be the guest speaker. The talk is free and open to the public.

Taking her audience for a dynamic walk through the culture, history, and style of the late 1800s, Antonowicz utilizes a professional slideshow with a variety of references to the hit HBO television series, The Gilded Age. In addition, a large array of period clothing, footwear, and accessories will be on display for audience members to see and touch up close and personal.

Karen (Ren) Antonowicz received her Master’s Degree in Textiles, Fashion Merchandising, and Design, with a concentration in Historic Costume & Textiles from the University of Rhode Island. She then taught History of Fashion and other courses full-time at the college level for 13 years and taught part-time in the CE Program at the Rhode Island School of Design.

“Fashions of the Gilded Age” will begin at 2 pm on March 9 in the Stratford Library Lovell Room, 2203 Main Street in Stratford. General seating begins at 1:30 pm.

For further information, visit www.stratfordlibrary.org or call the Stratford Library Programming Office at 203-385-4162.