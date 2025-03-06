Stratford

“Sunday Afternoon Talks” at Stratford Library: James Joyce’s Finnegans Wake Examined on March 16

ByAlex

Mar 6, 2025

The Stratford Library will continue “Sunday Afternoon Talks,” its series of informative and entertaining talks featuring prominent local guest speakers, on Sunday, March 16 at 2 pm. Guest speaker John O’Connor will discuss “Exploring Finnegans Wake.” The talk is free and open to the public.

Finnegans Wake by James Joyce is a complex novel that blends dream and reality. It’s known for its difficult plot, made-up words, and puns. John O’Connor attended Bucknell University, where he majored in English literature. He spent a junior semester abroad in London, England, where he first read A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man by James Joyce and was hooked. While there, he first looked at Finnegans Wake and was puzzled but interested. Later, he went to Berkeley, California, on a vision quest to study the Wake and visit Wake expert Professor John Bishop at Cal Berkeley. When he returned, he began disseminating the actual words of Finnegans Wake, which is the basis of his talk at the Stratford Library.

The “Sunday Afternoon Talks” series, hosted by Charles Lautier of Stratford, is held from 2-3:30 pm in the Stratford Library Lovell Room, 2203 Main Street, Stratford.

For further information, visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org or call the Library at 203-385-4162.

By Alex

Related Post

Stratford

“Fashions of the Gilded Age” at Stratford Library Lifestyles of the Wealthy Is Topic on March 9

Mar 4, 2025 Alex
Stratford

Stratford News: Boat In Distress Requires Rescue

Feb 28, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

Today’s Vehicle Fire

Feb 24, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Stratford

“Sunday Afternoon Talks” at Stratford Library: James Joyce’s Finnegans Wake Examined on March 16

Mar 6, 2025 Alex
Valley

Two Arrested in Ansonia Street Robbery as Police Condemn Bystanders’ Inaction

Mar 6, 2025 Alex
Fairfield

Women Lead the Way in Habitat CFC’s Weekend Build: Celebrating International Women’s Day

Mar 6, 2025 Alex
Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Downed wires cause Power Outage

Mar 5, 2025 Alex