“Sunday Afternoon Talks” at Stratford Library: James Joyce’s Finnegans Wake Examined on March 16

The Stratford Library will continue “Sunday Afternoon Talks,” its series of informative and entertaining talks featuring prominent local guest speakers, on Sunday, March 16 at 2 pm. Guest speaker John O’Connor will discuss “Exploring Finnegans Wake.” The talk is free and open to the public.

Finnegans Wake by James Joyce is a complex novel that blends dream and reality. It’s known for its difficult plot, made-up words, and puns. John O’Connor attended Bucknell University, where he majored in English literature. He spent a junior semester abroad in London, England, where he first read A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man by James Joyce and was hooked. While there, he first looked at Finnegans Wake and was puzzled but interested. Later, he went to Berkeley, California, on a vision quest to study the Wake and visit Wake expert Professor John Bishop at Cal Berkeley. When he returned, he began disseminating the actual words of Finnegans Wake, which is the basis of his talk at the Stratford Library.

The “Sunday Afternoon Talks” series, hosted by Charles Lautier of Stratford, is held from 2-3:30 pm in the Stratford Library Lovell Room, 2203 Main Street, Stratford.

For further information, visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org or call the Library at 203-385-4162.