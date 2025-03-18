Town of Fairfield to Begin East Trunk Sewer Line Replacement

First Selectman Bill Gerber announced today that the Town of Fairfield will begin a long-planned replacement of the East Trunk sewer line in May 2025 with an expected project duration of approximately 18 months. Aging sewer lines will be replaced to improve the reliability and efficiency of the Town’s wastewater system, reduce maintenance cost, prevent future disruptions and support development in the Town by providing necessary infrastructure for growth. Two public informational meetings will be held to share important details about the project, primarily affecting residents who live on the following streets: Kenard Street, Kenwood Avenue, Dalewood Avenue, Ash Street and Grasmere Avenue. There will be a staggered schedule of project work so that neighborhood impacts will be limited to shorter time periods of one to three months as work progresses. Impacts may include one way traffic and an on-street parking ban during work hours. “This Capital project is estimated at a total cost of $30.8 million, with $13.5 million funded by the Town, $13.5 million funded by the Water Pollution Control Authority, and the final $3.8 million funded through a state grant. This is a long-deferred but critical improvement to the Town wastewater system,” said Gerber. “Replacing aged sewer pipes will improve flow efficiency, reduce our maintenance costs and avoid disruptive repairs. We delayed this project but the time to modernize the East Trunk line is now.” All residents are invited to attend one of the public information sessions, scheduled for March 20 and March 25.

Meeting 1:

Date: March 20, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM

In Person Location: First Floor Conference Room Independence Hall, 725 Old Post Rd, Fairfield, CT

06824

To Participate on line via Zoom:

 Via Web Browser

o https://zoom.us/j/7250682401

o Meeting Passcode: 123

 From the Zoom app on your computer, phone or tablet:

o Meeting ID: 725 068 2401

o Meeting Passcode: 123

 Via Phone:

o Call (646) 931-3860

o Meeting ID: 725 068 2401

o Meeting Passcode: 123

Meeting 2:

Date: March 25, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: First Floor Conference Room, Independence Hall, 725 Old Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824

To Participate on line via Zoom:

 Via Web Browser

o https://zoom.us/j/7250682401

o Meeting Passcode: 123

 From the Zoom app on your computer, phone or tablet:

o Meeting ID: 725 068 2401

o Meeting Passcode: 123

 Via Phone:

o Call (646) 931-3860

o Meeting ID: 725 068 2401

o Meeting Passcode: 123