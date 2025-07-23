Westport

Queens Man Charged in $50K Westport Burglary After DNA Match

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 23, 2025

Diego Hernandez-Corba, 30, of Queens, NY, was arrested and extradited to Connecticut in connection with a 2023 residential burglary in Westport where over $50,000 in jewelry and designer handbags were stolen. The suspect was linked to the crime through a CODIS DNA match from blood left at the scene, leading to a multi-agency investigation and the issuance of a warrant.

Westport Police took Hernandez-Corba into custody at Lakeview Shock Correctional Facility in New York. He was charged with multiple felony counts including burglary, larceny, and criminal mischief, but was unable to post the $30,000 bond and was arraigned in Stamford Superior Court on July 18, 2025.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Westport

Partial Building Collapse

Jul 15, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

I-95 Crash

Jun 28, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport Stratford Westport

Cooling Centers Open Across Stratford, Bridgeport, and Westport as Extreme Heat Continues Through June 25

Jun 23, 2025 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Westport

Queens Man Charged in $50K Westport Burglary After DNA Match

Jul 23, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

22-Year-Old Killed in Early Morning Rollover Crash in Bridgeport

Jul 23, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Highway Crash!

Jul 22, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Early Morning Fire

Jul 22, 2025 Stephen Krauchick