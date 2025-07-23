Queens Man Charged in $50K Westport Burglary After DNA Match

Diego Hernandez-Corba, 30, of Queens, NY, was arrested and extradited to Connecticut in connection with a 2023 residential burglary in Westport where over $50,000 in jewelry and designer handbags were stolen. The suspect was linked to the crime through a CODIS DNA match from blood left at the scene, leading to a multi-agency investigation and the issuance of a warrant.

Westport Police took Hernandez-Corba into custody at Lakeview Shock Correctional Facility in New York. He was charged with multiple felony counts including burglary, larceny, and criminal mischief, but was unable to post the $30,000 bond and was arraigned in Stamford Superior Court on July 18, 2025.