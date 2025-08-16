As Tropical Storm Erin Looms, Senator Tony Hwang Leads Coastal Resiliency Forum to Strengthen Climate Readiness and Community Safety

FAIRFIELD, CT — With Tropical Storm Erin forming in the Atlantic and potentially tracking toward the Northeast, State Senator Tony Hwang (R–Fairfield) hosted his annual Hurricane Coastal Resiliency Forum to confront the escalating threats of climate change and extreme weather to Fairfield and coastal communities across Connecticut.

The forum could not be more timely. Rising sea levels and warming ocean temperatures are fueling more intense and dangerous storms, and experts warn that Erin could become another wake-up call for our region. Senator Hwang emphasized the urgent need for action—not just after storms hit, but through continuous preparation, awareness, and education.

“Climate change is real, and it’s accelerating. What we’re seeing with storms like Erin forming in the Atlantic is not a coincidence—it’s a consequence,” said Senator Hwang. “We must be proactive. This is about saving lives, protecting homes, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of our communities.”

The event brought together top environmental, safety, and infrastructure experts, including Robert LaFrance (Audubon Connecticut), Jim O’Donnell (UConn CIRCA), Becky Bunnell (Fairfield Flood & Erosion Control Board), and Retired Lt. James Perez (Fairfield Police Department). They shared actionable strategies and emphasized the shared responsibility of residents, officials, and governments to invest in a resilient future.

Forum Highlights:

Sea Level Rise and Climate Projections:

Jim O’Donnell emphasized the state’s mandate for municipalities to plan for up to 50 inches of sea level rise by 2050 , warning that communities must balance infrastructure investment with economic realities.



Robert LaFrance spotlighted the cost-effective protection that marshlands and wetlands offer by absorbing floodwaters, reducing damage, and capturing carbon emissions. “Nature is our best ally when it comes to climate resilience.”



Lt. Perez underscored the need for clear communication and coordinated response plans . He urged residents to be informed and take preparedness seriously. “When warnings come, they must be heeded. Emergency response only works when the community is engaged.”



Becky Bunnell discussed Fairfield’s current use of ARPA funds to strengthen key infrastructure, such as the wastewater treatment plant. But she also stressed the importance of public dialogue: “We must decide as a community—do we build to minimum standards, or do we go beyond to protect future generations?”

Leadership Through Action

Senator Hwang closed the forum by calling for sustained, bipartisan action to address the climate crisis head-on: “This isn’t just about Fairfield. Every town, every state on the coastline must take climate change seriously. The choice is clear: do nothing and suffer the consequences—or come together, invest smartly, and lead by example. Resiliency and sustainability are not just policies—they are commitments to our community and our future.”

As Erin gathers strength in the Atlantic, Fairfield’s forum served as a timely reminder that the fight against climate change begins with informed leadership and engaged citizens.