Line Up Set for Fairfield Restaurant Week – Summer EditionAugust 25 – September 7!

Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development has announced the return of Fairfield Restaurant Week, which will run for two full weeks from August 25 through September 7, 2025. Now in its 14th year, the event will feature more than two dozen local restaurants offering prix fixe and discounted menus, ranging from casual bites to fine dining. Participating eateries include popular spots such as Artisan Southport, Barcelona Wine Bar, Blackstones Grille, Bodega Taco Bar, Mecha Noodle Bar, The Gray Goose, and many more, showcasing a wide variety of cuisines from seafood and steaks to Latin Fusion and Asian specialties.

Organizers emphasize that the event is more than just dining—it’s an opportunity to highlight Fairfield’s many attractions and community events taking place alongside Restaurant Week. With support from Fairfield University as lead sponsor and media partners including Star 99.9 and Hearst Media, the town hopes residents and visitors will enjoy a “night out” experience while supporting local businesses. More information, including participating restaurants, sample menus, and a calendar of events, is available at experiencefairfieldct.org.