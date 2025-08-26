Christine Vitale Selected as Fairfield First Selectman

Fairfield, Conn., August 25, 2025 — Tonight, Fairfield elective town officers, as designated by Section 9-222 of the Connecticut state statutes, convened at a public meeting to fill the vacancy of First Selectman for the Town of Fairfield. Acting First Selectman Christine Vitale was unanimously appointed to serve as First Selectman for the Town of Fairfield for the remainder of the late First Selectman William A. Gerber’s term which is November of 2027. The seat became vacant on July 15, 2025 after the tragic passing of First Selectman Gerber who died from surgical complications due to a brain tumor.

First Selectman Christine Vitale said, “I am honored and humbled to continue serving our community as First Selectman. There has been a lot of discussion around the need to heal and unite our Town. I can assure you that has been my top priority since assuming this role almost two months ago. I remain focused on providing stability for Fairfield’s residents and town employees, keeping town operations running smoothly, making myself accessible to residents and working collaboratively to address the challenges facing our community. While the past few weeks have been filled with ups and down for Fairfield, through it all we leaned on each other and became stronger. Bill Gerber and I ran on the slogan ‘Better Together’ and that will continue to guide my approach to public service.”

Christine Vitale has been serving as Acting First Selectman since June 28, 2025 when First Selectman Gerber was first hospitalized. First Selectman Gerber designated her to serve as Acting First Selectman, if he was unable to continue to serve. Running as Gerber’s running mate, she was elected to the Board of Selectmen in November 2023.

Prior to serving on the Board of Selectmen, Ms. Vitale served on the Board of Education from 2017-2023, serving as Chair from 2018-2022 and led the Board through the challenges associated with the fill pile scandal and the COVID-19 pandemic. She was instrumental in securing funding for the renovations at Mill Hill Elementary School and HVAC upgrades at Osborn Hill Elementary School, North Stratfield Elementary School, Fairfield Woods Middle School, Tomlinson Middle School and Fairfield Warde High School.

Prior to serving on the Board of Education, Ms. Vitale was an active volunteer in town, chairing multiple Parent Teacher Associations, leading girl scout troops and serving in leadership roles in the Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County. Her professional background is in project management and she has been working part-time while raising her three children Katherine, Julia, and John. Ms. Vitale has a Bachelor of Arts from Binghamton University, majoring in Political Science and English.

Christine and her husband Bill have called Fairfield home for 29 years; their daughters are proud graduates of the Fairfield Public Schools and their son is currently enrolled in the Community Partnership Program.