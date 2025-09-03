3rd Annual Fairfield Oktoberfest Returns this Fall

The Town of Fairfield’s 3rd annual Fairfield Oktoberfest is just a few weeks away!

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place, rain or shine, on September 13 from 2PM – 6PM in The Lot at the Fairfield Theatre Company, which is located at 70 Sanford Street in downtown Fairfield. This event is being co-hosted by the Fairfield Office of Community & Economic Development, Fairfield Community Services, and Fairfield Theatre Company. This year’s event will feature live music by the Grammy nominated and the 12x award winning International Polka Band Association of Chicago’s “Favorite Band/Instrumental Group of the Year”, Dennis Polisky & Maestro’s Men. The musical entertainment will continue throughout the afternoon as we welcome local favorite, Dan Tressler & Friends!

Local food trucks with festive food offerings will be on site as well as vendors presenting a curated selection of adult beverages for those 21 and older. In addition to traditional lawn games and axe throwing, we’re thrilled to welcome Dryvebox to this year’s event with the addition of their mobile golf simulator! And the fun doesn’t stop there, we’ve added a 9-hole mini golf course, too! Commemorative Fairfield Oktoberfest t-shirts and steins will be available for purchase.

Community & Economic Development Director Mark Barnhart shared, “We’re pleased to host the 3rd Annual Fairfield Oktoberfest, and to be partnering with so many great local brands and especially FTC, one of the premier live music venues in the State.” In just a short time, Fairfield Oktoberfest has become an annual tradition and one of the can’t miss events of the year.”

A special thanks to those who help to make this annual community event possible: Signature sponsor M&T Bank / Wilmington Trust, Stein sponsor Boca Grille and Raw Bar; Supporting sponsors Elicit Brewing Company, Next Century Spirits, Hi-Ho Motel, and The Circle Inn; and Participating sponsors Northeast Beverage, Zero Gravity Craft Brewery and Vintage Garden.

“M&T Bank is proud to support this incredible event that brings together residents, families and visitors to celebrate the community, rich culture and the very best of what Fairfield County has to offer. As a longstanding partner in the Fairfield County community, we’re honored to contribute to Oktoberfest – an annual celebration that showcases local businesses and the region we’re privileged to serve,“said Frank Micalizzi, M&T Bank’s Regional President in Bridgeport.

Parking for the 3rd annual Fairfield Oktoberfest is FREE and available at the Fairfield Center Train Station on the New York bound side. The parking lot can be accessed via Unquowa or Mill Plain Roads.

To learn more about Fairfield Oktoberfest, check out www.experiencefairfieldct.org/oktoberfest!

Post navigation