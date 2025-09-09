Fairfield Police Arrest Bridgeport Man on Suspended License and Warrant

While on routine patrol, a Fairfield police officer observed a gray Nissan traveling on Kings Highway East without a front license plate. A check of the rear plate showed the car’s registration was suspended. When speaking with the driver, the officer determined that his license was also suspended and that he had an active warrant for Failure to Appear in the 2nd Degree stemming from a prior Fairfield case involving a suspended registration.

The driver, Matthew Palmer of Bridgeport, was issued a misdemeanor summons for operating with a suspended registration, driving with a suspended license, and failing to display a front marker plate. He was taken into custody on the active warrant and later released after posting a $10,000 bond. Palmer is scheduled to appear in court on September 22, 2025.