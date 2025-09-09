Fairfield

Fairfield Police Arrest Bridgeport Man on Suspended License and Warrant

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 8, 2025

While on routine patrol, a Fairfield police officer observed a gray Nissan traveling on Kings Highway East without a front license plate. A check of the rear plate showed the car’s registration was suspended. When speaking with the driver, the officer determined that his license was also suspended and that he had an active warrant for Failure to Appear in the 2nd Degree stemming from a prior Fairfield case involving a suspended registration.

The driver, Matthew Palmer of Bridgeport, was issued a misdemeanor summons for operating with a suspended registration, driving with a suspended license, and failing to display a front marker plate. He was taken into custody on the active warrant and later released after posting a $10,000 bond. Palmer is scheduled to appear in court on September 22, 2025.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

