BLUMENTHAL DEMANDS WNBA STAY OUT OF CONNECTICUT’S NEGOTIATIONS FOR THE SUN

[Hartford, CT] – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal today wrote the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) regarding their reported interference in the Mohegan Tribe’s negotiations with competing bidders for ownership of the Connecticut Sun women’s basketball team.

After more than two decades of ownership, the Mohegan Tribe is considering offers to sell the Sun. The WNBA has reportedly used its league governance powers to block proposals that would keep the team in Connecticut or New England — a potentially devastating loss to the state.

In his letter, Blumenthal warns the WNBA that such interference could violate federal antitrust laws.

“Any further attempts by the WNBA to use its considerable governance and market power over the Connecticut Sun to limit or dictate negotiations with the state of Connecticut could be a unreasonable restraint of trade and interference with the market that would violate federal antitrust laws,” Blumenthal writes. “As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over antitrust matters, I am closely monitoring the WNBA’s actions and will demand investigations and enforcement actions from the appropriate federal authorities if it takes any step to hinder or constrain Connecticut’s negotiations.”

Full text of Blumenthal’s Letter is Available Below:

Dear Commissioner Engelbert:

I write regarding the Women’s National Basketball Association’s (WNBA) reported interference in the Mohegan Tribe’s negotiations with competing bidders for the ownership of the Connecticut Sun women’s basketball team and to warn that any attempts by the WNBA to block efforts to keep the Sun in Connecticut could violate federal antitrust laws.

For more than twenty years, the Connecticut Sun has been a cornerstone of the state’s sports identity, hosting world-class, professional women’s basketball in a state with a long tradition of basketball excellence. Under two decades of ownership by the Mohegan Tribe, the Sun has become consistently one of the league’s most commercially successful teams and developed a loyal fan base with strong regional support. In a growing league, the Connecticut Sun has stood out among their peers. And that support is increasing as the Sun has sold out 2025 season tickets — the first time in franchise history.

After the Mohegan Tribe entertained offers to sell the Sun, the WNBA used its league governance powers to block proposals that would keep the team in New England, instead seeking to move it thousands of miles from its fan base to cities such as Cleveland or Houston. Unwilling to relent from its opposition, the WNBA then sought to strong-arm the Mohegan Tribe with a $250 million offer to purchase the team itself – far below previously disclosed $325 million offers – in order to control the sale for its own purposes.

Proud of the Sun’s storied history of community involvement, this month, the state of Connecticut has stepped in to resolve the matter and proposed to acquire minority ownership in the team under an arrangement that would split time between its current home, Uncasville, and Hartford. Connecticut’s proposal would value the team at more than the WNBA’s offer and, with the proposal to build a new practice facility and play in PeoplesBank Arena, ensure that the Sun could easily grow further and achieve an even greater attendance than the 2024 league average.

Hartford has already demonstrated the ability to draw fans, notably hosting both the UCONN men’s and women’s basketball games, two of the most successful college basketball programs in the country, as well as NCAA Tournament games. Furthermore, relocating the team out of Connecticut would leave New England without a WNBA team, and disrupt the stability and growth the Sun have achieved over the years in the state, which has made it the successful franchise that it has become.

The state of Connecticut’s proposal fully ensures the continued commercial and professional success of the Connecticut Sun, and addresses the reported expansion concerns of the WNBA. Any further attempts by the WNBA to use its considerable governance and market power over the Connecticut Sun to limit or dictate negotiations with the state of Connecticut could be a unreasonable restraint of trade and interference with the market that would violate federal antitrust laws. As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over antitrust matters, I am closely monitoring the WNBA’s actions and will demand investigations and enforcement actions from the appropriate federal authorities if it takes any step to hinder or constrain Connecticut’s negotiations.

I strongly urge the WNBA to refrain from any further actions that would interfere with the state of Connecticut’s efforts to keep the Sun where it belongs, in Connecticut. Thank you for your attention to this important matter.