Fairfield Health Department Offers Annual Flu Vaccine Clinics

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (September 26, 2025) – The Fairfield Health Department is urging all residents to receive the flu vaccine. The single best way to protect yourself and those around you from the flu is to get vaccinated. It is recommended that everyone over the age of 6 months receive the flu vaccine every year. It takes about 2 weeks after receiving the flu vaccine for the body to develop protection against the flu virus so now is a good time to get vaccinated.

The Health Department will host a variety of flu clinics this season for adults and children age 3 and older. These clinics will be held on:

• Business hours by Appointment ONLY

o Flu vaccine can be given during the week with limited availability by APPOINTMENT only, please use this link to make an appointment.

• Wednesday, October 15th from 11am – 7pm

o At the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities, in the cafeteria, located at 100 Mona Terrace. Walk-ins only, no appointments.

• Thursday, October 16th from 11am – 7pm

o At the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities, in the cafeteria, located at 100 Mona Terrace. Walk-ins only, no appointments.

The flu vaccine will be available, while supplies last, in injection form for individuals 3 years and older. The high dose vaccine is available for those over the age of 65+. In addition, limited quantities of FluMist will be available for those 3-18 years.

If you are a homebound Fairfield resident or if your child is younger than the age of 3 years old, please contact the Public Health Nursing Office at 203-256-3150 for more information on how you can be vaccinated.

For a quicker visit, patients can print out the flu vaccine consent form or visit fairfieldct.org/health and bring it completed. Patients should also have their insurance card with them and wear clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.

In addition to the annual flu vaccine, the Fairfield Health Department is offering a variety of other vaccines this cold and flu season by APPOINTMENT only. Please use this link to make an appointment.

• **Moderna COVID vaccine will be available for 12 years+

o Please note, COVID vaccine has been ordered but has not been received. Continue to check our social media and website for COVID vaccine availability.

• RSV for those over the age of 75 years

• Prevnar 20 – Pneumonia vaccine available for those over the age of 65 years

• TDAP – Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis (Whooping Cough)

Aetna, Anthem BCBS (Empire), Cigna, Connecticare, Medicare, Meritain Health, United HealthCare (Oxford, UHC, and UMR) are all accepted and there is no copay. Out of pocket price for the Flu and TDap vaccine are $30 each, High Dose Flu, Prevnar 20, and Moderna COVID vaccines are $65 each. This is a cashless clinic, credit cards and checks will be accepted.

For questions about the flu vaccine or any of the other vaccines offered, call your primary care physician. If you have questions about the clinics and vaccines offered, please contact the Public Health Nursing Office at 203-256-3150.