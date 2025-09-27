Fairfield Police Arrest Man in August Anti-Semitic Graffiti Case; Hate Crime Charges Filed

John Kuhn, 68, of Bridgeport, turned himself in at Fairfield Police Headquarters and was arrested in connection with a series of anti-Semitic vandalism incidents that occurred throughout August in Fairfield. Multiple locations were defaced with Stars of David altered with swastika-like tails, causing approximately $3,000 in damage; similar incidents were also reported in nearby communities.

Following a comprehensive investigation, Fairfield Police Detectives identified Kuhn as a suspect. After interviews, detectives determined his actions were motivated by current events between Israel and Palestine.

Kuhn was charged with three counts of Intimidation Based on Bigotry or Bias 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, and three counts of Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree. He was issued a $30,000 court-set bond and brought to court the same day.

Fairfield Police condemned the acts of hate and thanked community members whose reports and surveillance footage helped resolve the case. Anyone with information about similar incidents can contact the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at (203) 254-4840, text tips by sending FPDCT and a message to 847411 (Tip411), or submit online at fpdct.com/tips.